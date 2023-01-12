Cherokee Small Business Grant applications open Jan. 16-31

The application portal will be open from 8 a.m. Jan. 16 through Jan. 31 for Cherokee Small Business Grants, amounting to $1 million.
This year, the first $500,000 will be distributed and the other $500,000 next year.
Made possible by the federal American Rescue Plan Act, grants will assist local small businesses that have been impacted negatively by the COVID-19 pandemic and that are eligible according to federal guidelines.
Small business owners in Cherokee County can start getting prepared now to be ready when the portal opens on Jan. 16.
Visit cherokeega.org/grants to learn about the eligibility requirements and supporting documentation needed to apply.
