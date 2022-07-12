BreakingNews
Cherokee sheriff’s deputies get pay increase

Cherokee sheriff's deputies have been approved to receive a pay increase of nearly 20%. (Courtesy of Cherokee County)

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

By nearly 20%, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has increased its pay for sworn positions.

That decision makes it one of the leading sheriff’s offices in the metro area for law enforcement pay, according to a county statement.

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners recently approved the 7% increase and a flat $5,000 to POST-certified positions, making the salary scales more competitive in an increasingly competitive market for the third consecutive year, the statement added.

The starting salary for an uncertified deputy is $50,243 with benefits, pension with a county match, paid uniforms, paid equipment and programs for incentive pay.

“The commissioners’ decision to approve a 7% COLA and $5,000 increase in pay for deputies will not only help us attract new applicants to fill our 63 vacancies, (but) it will also help us retain current deputies,” said Cherokee Sheriff Frank Reynolds.

Those interested in applying to join the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office should visit cherokeega-sheriff.org or email recruiter@cherokeega.com.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
