Cherokee sets June 28 transportation hearing

The second public meeting for the Cherokee County Comprehensive Transportation Plan (CTP) update is set for June 28.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Etowah Room, Northside Hospital Cherokee Conference Center, 1130 Bluffs Parkway, Canton.
During the meeting, the public will be able to learn about the CTP process and planned projects and provide input on the final prioritization.
The CTP update will be the second update to the Cherokee County CTP that was originally adopted in 2008 and then updated in 2016 as a tool that county officials use for the planning and programming of transportation projects.
County Manager Geoff Morton said, “The CTP is an important step in the improvement of current and future roadways and transportation infrastructure of Cherokee County.
The CTP update process has been a result of studying the feasibility, operations, need and use that the county uses to develop its SPLOST transportation project lists. I encourage the public to attend the upcoming meeting to review the prioritized projects and provide feedback.”
For those who are unable to attend, all information presented at the in-person public meeting will be posted on the CTP project website following the meeting at CherokeeMoves.com.
Previous public meeting materials from Dec. 8, 2021 can be found on the same project site.
To submit input online or receive updates, visit cherokeega.com and click on Cherokee Transportation Plan from the homepage or go directly to the project site by visiting CherokeeMoves.com.
About the Author