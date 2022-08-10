BreakingNews
Cherokee senior clients need donations

Box fans, window AC units, large-print books, gently used transfer chairs, wheelchairs and rollators are among the needs of customers of Cherokee County Senior Services. A hot dog fundraiser is planned for Aug. 26 to help buy the box fans and window AC units. (Wyatt Williams)

Box fans, window AC units, large-print books, gently used transfer chairs, wheelchairs and rollators are among the needs of customers of Cherokee County Senior Services. A hot dog fundraiser is planned for Aug. 26 to help buy the box fans and window AC units. (Wyatt Williams)

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Cherokee County Senior Services and Stand Up for Seniors will host their annual hot dog fundraiser from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Cherokee Senior Center, 1001 Univeter Road, Canton.

A $5 ticket includes a hot dog, beans, chips, a drink and dessert.

Register by calling 678-230-4067 or emailing digale@cherokeega.com.

All proceeds raised from the event will be used to purchase box fans and window AC units for local seniors in need.

Cherokee County Senior Services also is accepting donations of large-print books, gently used transfer chairs, wheelchairs and rollators.

Donations can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the same senior center.

For after hours, books may be left in the drop box in the back of the building.

The books will be used for the agency’s book delivery program for its customers.

Regarding the book donations, email jnmceuen@cherokeega.com with any questions.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
