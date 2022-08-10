Cherokee senior clients need donations

Cherokee County Senior Services and Stand Up for Seniors will host their annual hot dog fundraiser from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Cherokee Senior Center, 1001 Univeter Road, Canton.
A $5 ticket includes a hot dog, beans, chips, a drink and dessert.
Register by calling 678-230-4067 or emailing digale@cherokeega.com.
All proceeds raised from the event will be used to purchase box fans and window AC units for local seniors in need.
Cherokee County Senior Services also is accepting donations of large-print books, gently used transfer chairs, wheelchairs and rollators.
Donations can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the same senior center.
For after hours, books may be left in the drop box in the back of the building.
The books will be used for the agency’s book delivery program for its customers.
Regarding the book donations, email jnmceuen@cherokeega.com with any questions.
About the Author