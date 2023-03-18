X

Cherokee seeks paid summer intern by March 31

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
59 minutes ago

Cherokee County’s Community Development Agency is offering a paid, part-time college student internship this summer.

March 31 is the deadline by emailing a cover lever and resume to Rhonda Hilliard at rlhilliard@cherokeega.com.

To be chosen in April, the selected intern will assist county officials with developing the new Accessory Dwelling Unit ordinance.

Through a partnership with Association County Commissioners of Georgia, the paid internship is part-time - up to 29 hours per week - from around June 1 through Aug. 11.

