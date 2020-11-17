Cherokee schools have Head Start, PreK openings

The Cherokee County School District announced it has in-person openings at two preschool centers for Head Start and PreK classes.
Students three or four years old as of Sept. 1, who meet family income eligibility requirements, can apply for openings at the Johnston Preschool Center, Woodstock, and the Ralph Bunche Preschool Center, Canton, the district said.
The tuition-free, accredited preschool program follows the same hours as elementary schools, the district said. Students receive free breakfast and lunch.
Full-day classes are led by a certified teacher and paraprofessional assistant. Children are prepared for kindergarten with lessons on shapes, colors, letters and numbers; art, music and hands-on science activities; and instruction in using a computer and tablet.
Information for Johnston Preschool, 770-721-8490; Ralph Bunche Preschool, 770-721-5370; or: https://bit.ly/3lpXMZq