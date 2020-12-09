X

Cherokee schools allowed shorter COVID-19 quarantines

Cherokee County schools have been notified that the mandatory 14-day quarantine for children and staff after exposure to COVID-19 can be shortened to as few as seven days, if certain protocols are followed. (Dreamstime/TNS)
Cherokee County schools have been notified that the mandatory 14-day quarantine for children and staff after exposure to COVID-19 can be shortened to as few as seven days, if certain protocols are followed. (Dreamstime/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Cherokee County | 1 hour ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

The Georgia Department of Public Health has given the Cherokee County School District permission to update its COVID-19 protocols to potentially reduce precautionary quarantine periods, Superintendent Brian V. Hightower said in his online newsletter for December.

The mandatory 14-day quarantine period, initiated by exposure to COVID-19, can be reduced to seven days if an individual is free of symptoms, tests negative for the coronavirus on or after the fifth day, and wears a mask and self-monitors for symptoms for 14 days.

To have the quarantine reduced to 10 days, one must be free of symptoms and wear a mask and self-monitor for 14 days.

“We know this is welcome news for the many families whose children have been mandated to stay home from school for a 14-day precautionary quarantine, some more than once, despite being healthy and never showing symptoms,” Hightower said. Information: https://bit.ly/2VPRJSG

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.