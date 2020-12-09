Cherokee schools allowed shorter COVID-19 quarantines

The Georgia Department of Public Health has given the Cherokee County School District permission to update its COVID-19 protocols to potentially reduce precautionary quarantine periods, Superintendent Brian V. Hightower said in his online newsletter for December.
The mandatory 14-day quarantine period, initiated by exposure to COVID-19, can be reduced to seven days if an individual is free of symptoms, tests negative for the coronavirus on or after the fifth day, and wears a mask and self-monitors for symptoms for 14 days.
To have the quarantine reduced to 10 days, one must be free of symptoms and wear a mask and self-monitor for 14 days.
“We know this is welcome news for the many families whose children have been mandated to stay home from school for a 14-day precautionary quarantine, some more than once, despite being healthy and never showing symptoms,” Hightower said. Information: https://bit.ly/2VPRJSG