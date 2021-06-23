Cherokee school officials address COVID concerns for upcoming school year

School Board members heard from several public speakers about concerns that the Cherokee County School District would continue the State-mandated precautionary quarantines of students and staff due to close contact with someone who has a positive diagnosis for COVID-19.

The mandated precautionary quarantines, which are required of all public schools by the Georgia Department of Public Health, currently can be avoided if a student or staff member is fully vaccinated. The quarantines also can be shortened through specific steps in regard to testing and mask usage.