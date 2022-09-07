Cherokee requests removal of QR ballot codes

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution recently, calling for the removal of QR codes from ballots and instead allowing voters to view readable ballots before they are cast.
The commissioners are making this request of the Georgia General Assembly, Secretary of State and State Elections Board.
Cherokee County citizens recently have expressed their concern with security, vulnerabilities, accuracy of vote tabulation and the ability of voters to verify their selections in a readable format in accordance with state law in OCGA 21-2-300(a)(2), according to a county statement.
Cherokee County Attorney Angela Davis advised the commissioners they did not have the clear unilateral authority to change the way elections are handled or how ballots are cast at the local level, but they could request assistance from state officials by way of resolution, the statement added.
