Cherokee promotes Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Cherokee County commissioners are proclaiming this month as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

This month they presented proclamations to families affected by the disease.

Among them were Austin Herre and his parents Chad and Chelsea Herre.

Austin is battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

More information on Austin’s story can be found at bit.ly/45x9V5L.

Based in Marietta, the Mighty Millie Foundation - represented by Millie Mracek’s aunt Mandy Mracek, uncle Paul Mracek and cousin Van Mracek - accepted the proclamation on behalf of Millie who passed away in 2021 at age 3.

Millie’s parents Nick and Claire Mracek started the Mighty Millie Foundation in her honor to bring the community together to create awareness, funding, resources and research to fight childhood cancer.

More information is available at mightymillie.org.

Childhood cancer survivor Rylee Buchanan accepted her proclamation along with her parents Brett and Jessica Buchanan.