Hundreds of Ga. prison employees’ side hustle: Inmates’ criminal schemes

Cherokee promotes Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Credit: Cherokee County

Credit: Cherokee County

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
33 minutes ago
Cherokee County commissioners are proclaiming this month as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

This month they presented proclamations to families affected by the disease.

Among them were Austin Herre and his parents Chad and Chelsea Herre.

Austin is battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

More information on Austin’s story can be found at bit.ly/45x9V5L.

Based in Marietta, the Mighty Millie Foundation - represented by Millie Mracek’s aunt Mandy Mracek, uncle Paul Mracek and cousin Van Mracek - accepted the proclamation on behalf of Millie who passed away in 2021 at age 3.

Millie’s parents Nick and Claire Mracek started the Mighty Millie Foundation in her honor to bring the community together to create awareness, funding, resources and research to fight childhood cancer.

More information is available at mightymillie.org.

Childhood cancer survivor Rylee Buchanan accepted her proclamation along with her parents Brett and Jessica Buchanan.

Credit: Margaret Renwick

Boomers will be the last Georgians who speak with a Southern accent
4h ago
Carter Center invites public to help celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
13h ago
North Georgia State Fair to open in Marietta
