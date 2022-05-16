Cherokee opens gardening station

The University of Georgia’s Cherokee County Extension Office recently opened a Backyard Agricultural Education Station at Cherokee Veterans Park, 7345 Cumming Highway, Canton.
On about one-fourth of an acre next to the Veterans Park maintenance buildings, the station features 10 raised plant beds made of corrugated metal, fencing, an irrigation system and a tool shed to allow for onsite instruction.
“The Backyard Agriculture Education Station at Veterans Park seeks to promote the social, environmental and health benefits of gardening to the citizens of Cherokee County,” said UGA Extension Office Agent Josh Fuder in a statement.
“Hundreds of Cherokee County residents attend Extension/Master Gardener educational seminars each year with thousands more contacting the Extension Office for requests for information on cultivation of home fruits and vegetables. The establishment of a permanent educational orchard and garden will improve the quality of these services and activities greatly,” Fuder added.
The education station, which started development in late 2020, will serve as an outdoor learning space where citizens can attend classes and learn horticultural techniques from UGA Extension agents and trained volunteers.
Class offerings will include home vegetable gardening, disease and insect management, tree planting, pruning and home orchard management.
Details on future classes will be announced on the Cherokee County Master Gardeners webpage at CherokeeMasterGardeners.com.
The station is privately funded, and donations are being accepted for a greenhouse to allow for expanded teaching and partnership opportunities.
To learn more about the education station or to donate, contact the Cherokee County UGA Extension Office at 770-721-7803.
