Cherokee OKs spending $642K for Sheriff’s, Elections vehicles

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners has approved spending about $642,000 to acquire 16 vehicles for the Sheriff’s and Elections offices.
The board approved paying $557,043 total for 13 Dodge Charger Police RWD vehicles from Shottenkirk Dodge, and for one Chevrolet Tahoe Pursuit from Hardy Chevrolet, according to a staff report to commissioners. All vehicles are 2021 models.
The Traffic Enforcement Unit will get eight Chargers; the Adult Detention Center, five Chargers; and the K9 unit, the Tahoe, staff said. The purchases will be made using SPLOST funds.
For Elections, commissioners approved spending $55,525 on a 2020 Ford Expedition XLT MAX from Krause Family Ford; and $29,431 for a 2020 Ford Transit MR Cargo RWD from Wade Ford, using funds from a Center for Tech and Civil Life grant to the Elections Office.
