X

Cherokee OKs spending $642K for Sheriff’s, Elections vehicles

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office will get 13 Dodge Chargers and a Chevrolet Tahoe in purchases totaling $557,043 approved by the county Board of Commissioners.. AJC FILE
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office will get 13 Dodge Chargers and a Chevrolet Tahoe in purchases totaling $557,043 approved by the county Board of Commissioners.. AJC FILE

Cherokee County | 13 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners has approved spending about $642,000 to acquire 16 vehicles for the Sheriff’s and Elections offices.

The board approved paying $557,043 total for 13 Dodge Charger Police RWD vehicles from Shottenkirk Dodge, and for one Chevrolet Tahoe Pursuit from Hardy Chevrolet, according to a staff report to commissioners. All vehicles are 2021 models.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit will get eight Chargers; the Adult Detention Center, five Chargers; and the K9 unit, the Tahoe, staff said. The purchases will be made using SPLOST funds.

For Elections, commissioners approved spending $55,525 on a 2020 Ford Expedition XLT MAX from Krause Family Ford; and $29,431 for a 2020 Ford Transit MR Cargo RWD from Wade Ford, using funds from a Center for Tech and Civil Life grant to the Elections Office.

Information: https://bit.ly/3feC7Rn and https://bit.ly/3lL8BFp

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.