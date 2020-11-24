Cherokee OKs spending $642K for Sheriff’s, Elections vehicles

The board approved paying $557,043 total for 13 Dodge Charger Police RWD vehicles from Shottenkirk Dodge, and for one Chevrolet Tahoe Pursuit from Hardy Chevrolet, according to a staff report to commissioners. All vehicles are 2021 models.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit will get eight Chargers; the Adult Detention Center, five Chargers; and the K9 unit, the Tahoe, staff said. The purchases will be made using SPLOST funds.