Cherokee, MUST Ministries helping renters

Applications are being accepted for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program by Cherokee County.
The program provides Cherokee residents, who have been impacted by COVID-19, with rental and utility assistance.
This program is for renters only.
Funds have been made available through the Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program from the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
Qualified renters, who currently reside in Cherokee County, may be eligible for assistance to help pay their rent, rental arrears, current utility and home energy costs or utilities and home energy costs arrears and is designed to help residents avoid potential eviction.
An “eligible household” is defined as a renter household in which at least one or more individuals meets the following criteria:
- Qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19.
- Demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability.
- Has a household income at or below 80% of the area median income level.
Apply at MUSTministries.org/cherokee-co.
