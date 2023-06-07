BreakingNews
Feds: no ‘violent extremist’ label on Defend the Atlanta Forest group
X

Cherokee kayaker gets community send-off to World Games in Berlin

Cherokee County
15 minutes ago

A Cherokee County athlete competing in the Special Olympics World Games later this month in Berlin received a big send-off Tuesday from his work colleagues and community.

Caleb Guy, 20, arrived at his balloon-festooned workplace to a round of applause and plenty of U.S. flags waving. He signed photos and posed for pictures with well-wishers at the Chick-fil-A along Cumming Highway in Canton.

Credit: Fresh Take Georgia

Credit: Fresh Take Georgia

The Georgia athlete was featured in “Everyday Heroes” profiles published last November by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in conjunction with other news partners. The article noted that Guy would be representing Team USA with competition scheduled in both the 200m singles and 200m tandem kayaking events in Berlin. The World Games run from June 17-25 in Germany’s capital.

He has been competing in the Special Olympics since he was 8 years old in different sports, including soccer, bowling and basketball. He joined the Cherokee County Special Olympics kayaking team at its inception just two years ago.

ExploreEveryday Heroes: Caleb Guy

Despite having almost no previous kayaking experience, Guy learned quickly and won medals in his first season of competition. He was selected for the World Games after winning a gold medal in tandem and a bronze medal in individual kayaking at the state competition in Macon in 2021.

“He’s very competitive. He gets that very honestly from his dad and I. He likes to compete in whatever sport he’s doing,” Caleb’s mom, Mollie, told Channel 2 at the gathering Tuesday afternoon.

“We’re cheering you on big time,” a fan told Guy at the send-off at the restaurant where he has worked for nearly four years.

“Can you autograph this for me?” another fan asked.

“Oh yeah,” he happily replied, and he autographed plenty of photos at the celebration.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

“Caleb is a light. A ray of sunshine. When he comes in he has a spirit of bringing joy,” Chick-fil-A operator Kevin Williams told the news station.

Guy told the AJC that he plans to continue kayaking for “a long time” after the World Games because he enjoys the sport so much.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Mark McKay, Channel 2 Action News

If you see a haze in the metro Atlanta sky, Canadian wildfires are to blame2h ago

Credit: John Spink

Delta settles case to pay refunds for flights canceled during pandemic
1h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Opponents want to put Atlanta’s public safety training center on ballot
5h ago

Credit: Family photo

A 9-year-old East Point boy went out to play. He was fatally shot moments later
3h ago

Credit: Family photo

A 9-year-old East Point boy went out to play. He was fatally shot moments later
3h ago

Credit: AJC on Twitter

RHONE: Rudeness is on the rise, but what’s behind the adult tantrums?
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: Cherokee County

Cherokee hearing on fare increase is June 6
Woodstock Memorial Day ceremony is May 29
Free Cherokee preparedness classes offered in May, June
Featured

Credit: AP

Why the Braves sent down Michael Soroka and will give AJ Smith-Shawver a start
23h ago
Election 2024: Georgia presidential candidate visit tracker
Paralympic medalist has been thrown some curves in life but aims for success
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top