Cherokee invites parks comments by Dec. 12

By Dec. 12, Cherokee County officials are requesting comments on new park amenities and trails that are being proposed in northeast Cherokee.
Sites include:
- a 102-acre parcel in Free Home for the future E. W. and Edith Cochran Park
- a 538-acre parcel on Yellow Creek Road along the Etowah River and
- the recently named Long Swamp Creek Recreation Area, a 23-acre parcel on Ball Ground Road at the Etowah River.
Earlier this fall, Cherokee Recreation and Parks hosted an online design workshop on Nov. 10 and an outdoor informational workshop on Nov. 13 for the Northeast Cherokee Parks Master Plans Project.
Then earlier this year, the Cherokee County Board of Commissioners approved an agreement with TSW to create a master plan to include these three parcels in the county’s northeast area.
As the master planning concludes, TSW will provide the county with a plan document that will include conceptual design considerations, costs analysis, research summaries and public input results.
To submit input online, visit cherokeega.com and click on NE Cherokee Parks Plan from the homepage or go directly to the project site by visiting tsw.mysocialpinpoint.com/ne-cc-parks-plan.
So far, many comments on Facebook include requests for more horseback riding trails, equestrian facilities, hiking trails, wheelchair trails, wheelchair swings, dog parks, canoe and kayak access points and lighted basketball courts.
Parks information: cherokeega.com/Cherokee-Recreation-and-Parks-Agency/Planning
Parks contact information: cherokeega.com/Cherokee-Recreation-and-Parks-Agency/contact-us.php, Sarah McColley of TSW at smccolley@tsw-design.com or Cherokee Recreation & Parks Director Jay Worley at jworley@cherokeega.com
Information: facebook.com/CherokeeCountyGa
