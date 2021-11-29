Cherokee invites parks comments by Dec. 12

As the master planning concludes, TSW will provide the county with a plan document that will include conceptual design considerations, costs analysis, research summaries and public input results.

To submit input online, visit cherokeega.com and click on NE Cherokee Parks Plan from the homepage or go directly to the project site by visiting tsw.mysocialpinpoint.com/ne-cc-parks-plan.

So far, many comments on Facebook include requests for more horseback riding trails, equestrian facilities, hiking trails, wheelchair trails, wheelchair swings, dog parks, canoe and kayak access points and lighted basketball courts.

Parks information: cherokeega.com/Cherokee-Recreation-and-Parks-Agency/Planning

Parks contact information: cherokeega.com/Cherokee-Recreation-and-Parks-Agency/contact-us.php, Sarah McColley of TSW at smccolley@tsw-design.com or Cherokee Recreation & Parks Director Jay Worley at jworley@cherokeega.com

Information: facebook.com/CherokeeCountyGa