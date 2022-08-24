Cherokee hosts first flag football league for girls

The first season of Cherokee Youth Girls Flag Football begins Sept. 28 to Nov. 19.
Sept. 5 is the registration deadline.
Over the last few years, women’s flag football has been growing at an exponential rate at the high school and collegiate levels in Georgia and across the nation, according to a county statement.
This league will help develop girls’ fundamentals and love for the game much earlier than the majority of players at their age level nationwide, the statement added.
The cost is $115 per child in the elementary division for girls in the fourth to fifth grades and a middle school division for girls in the sixth to eighth grades.
Register at PlayCherokee.org/343/Cherokee-Youth-Girls-Flag-Football.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3pEDqiV or contact Cameron Riles at cariles@cherokeega.com or 770-924-7768.
