ajc logo
X

Cherokee debuts sports complex improvements

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
41 minutes ago

Cherokee County officials presented park improvements to the Richard “Hunky” Mauldin Sports Complex at Kenney Askew Memorial Park, 1080 Univeter Road, Canton at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 15.

The improvements were made with a $250,000 grant from the Pilgrim’s Hometown Strong initiative in 2020 to the Cherokee Board of Commissioners.

Coupled with Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax funds, Cherokee Recreation and Parks was able to invest around $715,000 in these park improvements.

Cherokee Recreation and Parks Director Jay Worley said in a statement, “These improvements have attracted new users to the park, and I again want to thank Pilgrim’s for this investment.”

They include adding a walking track (one-third of a mile), picnic pavilion and playground.

Existing park features that also received improvements include tennis court resurfacing, creation of pickleball courts and park landscaping.

Pilgrim’s, a leading global food company, has seven plants in Georgia, including one in Canton.

The Pilgrim facility in Canton employs more than 700 people with an annual payroll of about $35 million, paying out more than $17 million each year to local contractors for their chickens, company officials said.

The funding is a part of the $20 million that Pilgrim plans to invest in cities nationwide through its Hometown Strong initiative, a part of a $100 million nationwide contribution from JBS USA.

Visit hometownstrong.jbssa.com or cherokeega.com/Communications to learn more.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer / AJC

The Jolt: Georgia Democrat says she’s being ostracized by Abrams’ allies5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia’s Kemp takes aim for suburbs — with help from Virginia’s Youngkin
6h ago

Credit: Jess Rapfogel

Bradley’s Buzz: Tied at the top, the Braves await a weighty weekend
3h ago

Credit: Seth Watson

It’s apple-picking time in North Georgia

Credit: Seth Watson

It’s apple-picking time in North Georgia

Credit: John Spink

Suspect in bathroom assault at Fulton County courthouse arrested
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Cherokee County

Tailgate With a Firefighter on Oct. 8 in Canton
Woodstock golf tournament is Oct. 6
Canton’s Riverfest is Sept. 24-25
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

More than 110 high school football games moved up because of hurricane
13h ago
Watch: Georgia Tech President Angel Cabrera speaks after firing football coach
23h ago
Warnings issued for coastal Georgia as Hurricane Ian moves toward Florida
20h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top