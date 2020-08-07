Cherokee County using SPLOST funds to buy land

The Cherokee Office of Economic Development requested the funds on behalf of the Development Authority of Cherokee County. The authority is under contract to buy 50.8 acres off Ga. 20 West in Canton from Edward J. Speir Jr. and Speir Family Investments LLC, according to a staff report to commissioners.

“At this time, Cherokee’s current light industrial property inventory is very low,” staff said. “This acquisition by the Development Authority would add much needed product and allow the community to locate and expand quality companies and provide career opportunities for our residents.”