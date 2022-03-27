Cherokee County to spend $41M in federal funds

An estimated $936,996 in federal ARPA funds will be given to eligible, certified public safety personnel for one-time $1,000 aid to eligible full-time public safety employees and $300 for volunteer firefighters who worked any day through August 2021. The county’s allocation includes Cherokee County School District police since the county is the fiscal agent for that agency.

Another $789,936 will be spent on one-time retention bonuses for nonpublic safety employees, using county-allocated ARPA funds. The retention bonuses are $1,000 for full-time employees and $300 for part-time employees. Cherokee County has experienced an average turnover rate of 15.28% (13.25% in public safety and 18.66% in nonpublic safety positions). The total cost for 672 full-time employees and 206 part-time employees - plus 7.65% FICA/Medicare for each employee - is $789,936.