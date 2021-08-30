ajc logo
Cherokee County to consider short term rental ordinance

The Cherokee County Commission will consider a short term rental ordinance as well as changes to the hotel/motel tax.
The Cherokee County Commission will consider a short term rental ordinance as well as changes to the hotel/motel tax.

Cherokee County
By J.J. Smith for the AJC
45 minutes ago

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. on Sept. 7 to consider adopting a Short-Term Rental Ordinance and amending Chapter 54 – Taxation, Article III. Hotel/Motel Occupancy Tax of the Cherokee County Code of Ordinances, according to a press release. The purpose of the ordinance is to establish standards for short-term Rentals of privately owned residential structures rented to transient occupants, minimize adverse effects of short-term rental uses on surrounding residential neighborhoods, and preserve the character of residential neighborhoods.

A copy of the draft Short-Term Rental Ordinance is available at https://www.cherokeega.com/Zoning/_resources/documents/ShortTermRentalOrdinanceCherokeeCounty2021DRAFT-AM-revisions-81121-1.pdf

A copy of the draft Hotel/Motel Occupancy Tax Ordinance amendment is available at https://www.cherokeega.com/Zoning/_resources/documents/HotelMotel-Occupancy-Tax-Ordinance-Amendment-AM-0818211.pdf

Comments may be sent to pluse@cherokeega.com or

Cherokee County Administration Building

1130 Bluffs Parkway

Canton, Georgia 30114

