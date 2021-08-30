Cherokee County to consider short term rental ordinance

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. on Sept. 7 to consider adopting a Short-Term Rental Ordinance and amending Chapter 54 – Taxation, Article III. Hotel/Motel Occupancy Tax of the Cherokee County Code of Ordinances, according to a press release. The purpose of the ordinance is to establish standards for short-term Rentals of privately owned residential structures rented to transient occupants, minimize adverse effects of short-term rental uses on surrounding residential neighborhoods, and preserve the character of residential neighborhoods.