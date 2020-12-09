Cherokee County tag renewals offline in mid-January

Cherokee Tax Commissioner Sonya Little said her office will be working with the Georgia Department of Revenue, Motor Vehicle Division, to upgrade to a new version of the Georgia DRIVES system. All tag offices, kiosks and web services across the state will be unable to process vehicle transactions from 4 p.m., Jan. 12, until the system is expected to be back online by 8 a.m., Jan. 19.

Vehicle tags can be renewed at the Tax Commissioner’s offices in Canton or Woodstock; at kiosks inside the Kroger stores at 2295 Towne Lake Parkway, Woodstock, and 6766 Hickory Flat Highway, Canton; or online at https://eservices.drives.ga.gov