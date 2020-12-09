Cherokee County tag renewals offline in mid-January

To avoid delays, Cherokee County residents with birthdays in January and February are advised to submit their vehicle tag renewals by 4 p.m., Jan. 12, ahead of a planned outage of the system that handles title and vehicle registration services.
Cherokee Tax Commissioner Sonya Little said her office will be working with the Georgia Department of Revenue, Motor Vehicle Division, to upgrade to a new version of the Georgia DRIVES system. All tag offices, kiosks and web services across the state will be unable to process vehicle transactions from 4 p.m., Jan. 12, until the system is expected to be back online by 8 a.m., Jan. 19.
Vehicle tags can be renewed at the Tax Commissioner’s offices in Canton or Woodstock; at kiosks inside the Kroger stores at 2295 Towne Lake Parkway, Woodstock, and 6766 Hickory Flat Highway, Canton; or online at https://eservices.drives.ga.gov
Information: https://bit.ly/3gps7W4