Cherokee County summer school meal program kicks off June 7

The Cherokee County School District School Nutrition Summer Feeding program will expand this summer thanks to continued USDA grant funding and support from local nonprofit, MUST Ministries, a CCSD Partner. MUST, which for many years has operated its own summer lunch program, will partner with CCSD and distribute to-go meals prepared by School Nutrition staff rather than preparing its own meals, according to a press release.
The volunteer power of MUST will allow for CCSD to increase the number of meals served from 7,000 per week to 11,000 per week and avoid duplication of work by the two groups.
Bags of to-go meals will be distributed to students in need on the last day of school, May 28, and then the summer program will kick off June 7 and continue through July 26, with distribution on Mondays of bags filled with breakfasts and lunches for the week.
The distribution sites will be at Cherokee High School, Creekview High School and Etowah High School. CCSD will use two Cruising Café vans to deliver meals to specific sites in the community, and MUST Ministries volunteers will run their usual routes using CCSD to-go meal bags.
Community members may make donations through http://bit.ly/CCSDdonate21