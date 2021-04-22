Cherokee County summer school meal program kicks off June 7

The volunteer power of MUST will allow for CCSD to increase the number of meals served from 7,000 per week to 11,000 per week and avoid duplication of work by the two groups.

Bags of to-go meals will be distributed to students in need on the last day of school, May 28, and then the summer program will kick off June 7 and continue through July 26, with distribution on Mondays of bags filled with breakfasts and lunches for the week.