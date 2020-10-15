Cherokee County students exceed state, national ACT averages

The Class of 2020′s 22.6 average score on the college entrance and placement exam exceeded Georgia’s statewide average of 21.7 and the national average of 20.6, the district said. The highest possible score is 36.0. Forty-nine percent of Cherokee County graduates took the ACT this year.

“I’m so proud of our Class of 2020 graduates for yet another accomplishment achieved during a challenging year,” district Superintendent Brian V. Hightower said.