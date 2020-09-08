Cherokee County Sheriff to get new robot

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners has approved the $59,550 purchase of a Mini-CALIBER robot – designed to go places too dangerous for humans – for the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office.
To be acquired from ICOR Technology, the robot has rubber tracks and can climb stairs; a claw arm capable of lifting 15 pounds; and a camera and wireless connection so a human operator can direct its actions remotely.
Weighing in at 64 pounds, it will replace an outdated 15-year-old model that weighs 197 pounds and no longer has technical support, staff told commissioners
“The limited functionality of the current robot has resulted in members of the SWAT Team having to respond where a robot could have been utilized,” staff said. “The Sheriff’s Office has relied on the assistance of other agencies for the deployment of their robots, resulting in extended wait times.”
Information: https://bit.ly/3hWuIae