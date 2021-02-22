X

Cherokee County sets public meetings in March

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners voted to hold four public hearings in March related to rural subdivisions, development regulations, the county’s tree ordinance and a possible extension of the moratorium in Hickory Flat,
Cherokee County | 22 minutes ago
By Juanita Love for the AJC

Cherokee County Board of Commissioners will hold four public hearings in March related to rural subdivisions, development regulations, the county’s tree ordinance and a possible extension of the moratorium in Hickory Flat, according to a press release.

The Board of Commissioners, at its Feb. 16 meeting, called for a public hearing related to a possible extension of the moratorium in Hickory Flat until June 15 or until the adoption of the Hickory Flat Area Plan.

There will also be a public hearing related to Rural Subdivisions, a topic that was discussed at the Board of Commissioners’ annual planning retreat in January.

A public hearing related to changes to the county's was also approved.

Commissioners also approved, 5-0, calling for a public hearing related to changes to the county’s tree ordinance.

All four public hearings will be held at 6 p.m., March 16 in the ballroom of the Cherokee County Administration Building, 1130 Bluffs Parkway, Canton.

