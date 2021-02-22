Cherokee County sets public meetings in March

Cherokee County Board of Commissioners will hold four public hearings in March related to rural subdivisions, development regulations, the county’s tree ordinance and a possible extension of the moratorium in Hickory Flat, according to a press release.
The Board of Commissioners, at its Feb. 16 meeting, called for a public hearing related to a possible extension of the moratorium in Hickory Flat until June 15 or until the adoption of the Hickory Flat Area Plan.
There will also be a public hearing related to Rural Subdivisions, a topic that was discussed at the Board of Commissioners’ annual planning retreat in January.
A public hearing related to changes to the county’s was also approved.
Commissioners also approved, 5-0, calling for a public hearing related to changes to the county’s tree ordinance.
All four public hearings will be held at 6 p.m., March 16 in the ballroom of the Cherokee County Administration Building, 1130 Bluffs Parkway, Canton.