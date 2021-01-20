Cherokee County sets final input meeting on SW parks plan

Cherokee County residents will have one last opportunity, at a virtual public input meeting, to view finalized conceptual plans and submit feedback for new parks in the southwest portion of the county.
The meeting for the Southwest Cherokee Parks and Trails plan is scheduled for 7 p.m., Feb. 1. Participants are encouraged to register early for the event at cherokeega.com/planning
Attendees will be presented with outreach findings from an online survey, which closed in December, as well as rough costs for the proposed projects.
The area encompasses about 6,000 acres, bounded by the Bartow County line on the west, Wade Green Road on the east, the Cobb County line on the south and near Kellogg Creek Road and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers property on the north. Information: https://bit.ly/3iqTxvY