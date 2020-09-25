X

Cherokee County sets dates, locations for early voting

Early and advance voting in Cherokee County will take place at the current and former elections offices in Canton, the South Annex in Woodstock, and public libraries in Ball Ground, Canton and Woodstock.
Credit: Cherokee County

By David Ibata for the AJC

The Cherokee County Elections and Voter Registrations Office has announced early and advance voting dates and locations for the Nov. 3 election.

Early voting will be held 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, Oct. 12-23, at the current elections office, 2782 Marietta Highway, Canton; the former elections office at 400 E. Main St. in downtown Canton; and the Cherokee County South Annex, 7545 Main St., Woodstock.

Saturday voting is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 24, at both elections offices, the South Annex, and the Hickory Flat Library, 2740 East Cherokee Drive, Canton; Ball Ground Public Library, 435 Old Canton Road; and Rose Creek Public Library, 4476 Towne Lake Parkway, Woodstock.

Advance voting takes place 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Oct. 26-30, at both elections offices, the South Annex and the three libraries. Also, ballot drop boxes have been installed at the Marietta Highway elections office and the South Annex. Information: https://bit.ly/33XTZe5

