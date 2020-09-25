Cherokee County sets dates, locations for early voting

Early voting will be held 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, Oct. 12-23, at the current elections office, 2782 Marietta Highway, Canton; the former elections office at 400 E. Main St. in downtown Canton; and the Cherokee County South Annex, 7545 Main St., Woodstock.

Saturday voting is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 24, at both elections offices, the South Annex, and the Hickory Flat Library, 2740 East Cherokee Drive, Canton; Ball Ground Public Library, 435 Old Canton Road; and Rose Creek Public Library, 4476 Towne Lake Parkway, Woodstock.