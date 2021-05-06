Cherokee County senior centers resume normal business hours May 10

The Senior Center in Canton plans to reopen Monday, May 10 with capacity limitations lifted. The Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Center is closed Saturday and Sunday. Masks will continue to be required at the Senior Center in Canton, but social distancing requirements will be lifted.

The Ball Ground Senior Center will reopen Tuesday, May 11, with capacity limitations lifted. The Center will be open Tuesdays and Wednesdays, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The center is closed Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Clients will continue to be required to wear a mask. The building falls under mask requirements issued by the Ball Ground City Council.