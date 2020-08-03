Cherokee County sees net 8% tax hike with combined millage rates

Clarifying information about a possible property tax hike, Cherokee County issued a statement combining the impacts of three tentative millage rates to show a net tax increase of 8%.
As required by law, the county had reported the highest proposed maintenance and operations millage rate to be considered – 6.767 mills, resulting in a 33% tax hike. But that impact would be offset when combined with a lowered fire district millage rate of 2.377 mills, and a lowered parks bond millage rate of 0.461 mills, the county said.
“Increasing the M&O millage rate and lowering both the fire district and parks bond millage rates means a net 8% increase to county taxpayers,” the county said. To view the five-year M&O tax digest: https://bit.ly/39s5pJE To view the five-year fire tax digest: https://bit.ly/3gaDD6R
Public hearings are scheduled for 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, and at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at the Cherokee County Administration Building and Conference Center, 1130 Bluffs Parkway, Canton.