Cherokee County sees net 8% tax hike with combined millage rates

As required by law, the county had reported the highest proposed maintenance and operations millage rate to be considered – 6.767 mills, resulting in a 33% tax hike. But that impact would be offset when combined with a lowered fire district millage rate of 2.377 mills, and a lowered parks bond millage rate of 0.461 mills, the county said.

“Increasing the M&O millage rate and lowering both the fire district and parks bond millage rates means a net 8% increase to county taxpayers,” the county said. To view the five-year M&O tax digest: https://bit.ly/39s5pJE To view the five-year fire tax digest: https://bit.ly/3gaDD6R