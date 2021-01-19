X

Cherokee County seeks funds for summer student internships

Young summer campers in the Adventures Express program of the Cherokee County Recreation and Parks. The county is seeking a $2,400 grant to support a summer college intern who will implement a children's fitness program. CHEROKEE COUNTY
Cherokee County | 1 hour ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners has approved four grant applications of $2,400 each to fund summer internships with the county.

The grants are sought from the ACCG Civic Affairs Foundation for the 2021 Georgia County Internship Program, according to a staff report to commissioners.

The internships are for a fire department history researcher for Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services; creating and implementing a fun and interactive fitness program for the Adventures Express and KAOS therapeutic children’s camps for Recreation and Parks; a wellness specialist to work with older homebound seniors and active adults at Senior Services; and marketing, promoting and implementing the Adopt-a-Road program for Recycling/Keep Cherokee Beautiful.

The positions are for currently enrolled undergraduate or graduate students or recent college graduates. Information: https://bit.ly/3s4vKqa

