Cherokee County schools will return to pre-pandemic protocols for 2020-2021

Cherokee County Schools is returning to pre-pandemic school operations for the 2021-22 school year, which begins Aug. 2, according to a press release.
CCSD will not issue mandated precautionary quarantines to students or staff for close contact at school with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. When Principals are informed of a positive case among students or staff, they will notify any affected staff and email a notification to the parents of students in the affected classes.
Staff and students are not required to wear masks in CCSD schools or offices at any time, but can choose to wear them. CCSD will continue to provide disposable masks to individuals who might request them.
COVID-19 vaccinations are not required for employees or students, but are encouraged and recommended.
Schools will hold open house/walk through events the last week of July; the schedule is posted online at https://bit.ly/CCSDopen. School supply lists also have been posted for all schools on the CCSD website at https://bit.ly/CCSDsupplies.