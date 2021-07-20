Cherokee County schools will return to pre-pandemic protocols for 2020-2021

CCSD will not issue mandated precautionary quarantines to students or staff for close contact at school with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. When Principals are informed of a positive case among students or staff, they will notify any affected staff and email a notification to the parents of students in the affected classes.

Staff and students are not required to wear masks in CCSD schools or offices at any time, but can choose to wear them. CCSD will continue to provide disposable masks to individuals who might request them.