Cherokee County Schools superintendent meets with PTA leaders council

As part of his back-to-school preparations, Cherokee County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brian V. Hightower recently held his first meeting with the Cherokee County Council PTA’s new executive board. From left to right, Vice President 2 Emily Trenbeath, Secretary Tiffani Hairgrow, Co-President Catherine Shook, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brian V. Hightower, Co-President Lori Burton, Treasurer Marieline Reedy and Vice President 1 Scott Steinbrenner.
Back-to-school preparations for the Cherokee County School District included a meeting between Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brian V. Hightower and the Cherokee County Council PTA’s new executive board, according to a press release.

The Cherokee County Council PTA oversees all of the school PTA units in CCSD. It is a separate organization from CCSD with its own governance structure.

During the meeting, Dr. Hightower shared updates on school operations and heard feedback on how CCSD can continue to improve. He and the PTA leaders also talked about plans for this year’s Parent University, a collaboration between CCSD and the Cherokee County Council PTA to offer programs for parents focused on how they can help their child succeed in school and in life.

Information: https://cherokeecountycouncil.memberhub.com/w/

