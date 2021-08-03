Cherokee County Schools superintendent meets with PTA leaders council

The Cherokee County Council PTA oversees all of the school PTA units in CCSD. It is a separate organization from CCSD with its own governance structure.

During the meeting, Dr. Hightower shared updates on school operations and heard feedback on how CCSD can continue to improve. He and the PTA leaders also talked about plans for this year’s Parent University, a collaboration between CCSD and the Cherokee County Council PTA to offer programs for parents focused on how they can help their child succeed in school and in life.