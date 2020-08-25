Cherokee County schools grant right of way for road project

The Cherokee County School District board has agreed to grant the county a permanent right of way near Boston Elementary School for improvements to Bells Ferry Road.
The land, 0.93 acres at the entrance to the school, 105 Othello Drive, Woodstock, is needed for a widening of Bells Ferry at its intersection with Othello/Towne Lake Parkway.
“While no monetary payment would be made, the road improvement plan would include construction of an additional turn lane that would improve ingress/egress at this school, increasing safety and easing traffic congestion,” according to a staff report to the school board.
The district earlier decided to wait until the completion of the intersection realignment to begin construction of Boston’s new parent entrance. “Approval of this permanent ROW is beneficial for starting that long-awaited project,” staff said.