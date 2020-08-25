Cherokee County schools grant right of way for road project

The land, 0.93 acres at the entrance to the school, 105 Othello Drive, Woodstock, is needed for a widening of Bells Ferry at its intersection with Othello/Towne Lake Parkway.

“While no monetary payment would be made, the road improvement plan would include construction of an additional turn lane that would improve ingress/egress at this school, increasing safety and easing traffic congestion,” according to a staff report to the school board.