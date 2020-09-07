X

Cherokee County schools extend elementary digital learning

The Cherokee County schools announced they are extending the digital learning option through Dec. 18 for familes who wish to keep their elementary school-age children home during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Dreamstime/TNS)
Credit: TNS

By David Ibata for the AJC

The digital learning option for Cherokee County elementary school students has been extended for the second nine-week grading period, through Dec. 18, the school district announced.

Parents of students currently enrolled in digital learning in kindergarten through fifth-grade, special ed preschool and preK must complete a declaration form by 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11. They were to be emailed a link to the form.

“A decision has not yet been made whether to extend digital learning beyond Dec. 18, 2020, for elementary school or for middle and high school,” the district said. “Digital learning enrollment for students currently attending in-person school will continue to be considered on a case-by-case basis at the school level.”

Despite COVID-19, more than three-quarters of Cherokee’s 42,000 students opted to physically return to classes over digital learning Aug. 3. Three high schools had to temporarily close when coronavirus cases spiked. They reopened Sept. 3.

