Cherokee County schools extend elementary digital learning

Parents of students currently enrolled in digital learning in kindergarten through fifth-grade, special ed preschool and preK must complete a declaration form by 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11. They were to be emailed a link to the form.

“A decision has not yet been made whether to extend digital learning beyond Dec. 18, 2020, for elementary school or for middle and high school,” the district said. “Digital learning enrollment for students currently attending in-person school will continue to be considered on a case-by-case basis at the school level.”