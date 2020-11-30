Cherokee County schools detail legislative priorities

The primary concern, the district said, was state funding for education. It was cut by 10% in the current school year, resulting in a $23.3 million loss for Cherokee schools.

“The School Board is asking legislators to not only restore that funding, but to consider holding districts harmless for enrollment declines and additional funding for the higher costs of operating schools during a pandemic,” the district said, noting it has already spent an additional $8 million on coronavirus-related expenses.