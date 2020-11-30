X

Cherokee County schools detail legislative priorities

Fourth graders in teacher Samantha Westerlind’s class at Little River Elementary School, Woodstock, beta test the Minecraft: Education Edition lesson for the Hour of Code 2020, “A Tale of Two Villages.” The Cherokee County School Board has released its 2021 Legislative Partnership Priorities, which calls for the restoration of education funding in the coming session of the state Legislature.
Credit: Cherokee County School District

By David Ibata for the AJC

The Cherokee County School Board has approved its 2021 Legislative Partnership Priorities, education issues expected to come up in the coming session of the state Legislature.

The primary concern, the district said, was state funding for education. It was cut by 10% in the current school year, resulting in a $23.3 million loss for Cherokee schools.

“The School Board is asking legislators to not only restore that funding, but to consider holding districts harmless for enrollment declines and additional funding for the higher costs of operating schools during a pandemic,” the district said, noting it has already spent an additional $8 million on coronavirus-related expenses.

To view the legislative priorities: https://bit.ly/2HCTb7x

Officials said they plan to discuss these in a December meeting with the Cherokee County legislative delegation. Information: https://bit.ly/368LEa1

