Cherokee County schools approve additional bonuses for staff

The Cherokee County School Board on April 15 approved an expanded version of the state bonus for educators proposed by the governor and approved by the State Board of Education.
Board members, following the governor’s announcement of his $1,000 bonus for teachers, asked the superintendent about possibly expanding the bonus to recognize the work of all CCSD employees to successfully reopen schools on time and operate both in-person and online school options.
Superintendent Brian Hightower and his staff developed the plan which provides in April’s pay: a $2,000 one-time bonus to full-time employees, $1,000 to part-time staff and bonuses for substitutes, based on days worked, ranging from $500 to $2,000. These bonuses will not be received by Hightower or his cabinet senior staff.