Cherokee County schools approve additional bonuses for staff

Board members, following the governor’s announcement of his $1,000 bonus for teachers, asked the superintendent about possibly expanding the bonus to recognize the work of all CCSD employees to successfully reopen schools on time and operate both in-person and online school options.

Superintendent Brian Hightower and his staff developed the plan which provides in April’s pay: a $2,000 one-time bonus to full-time employees, $1,000 to part-time staff and bonuses for substitutes, based on days worked, ranging from $500 to $2,000. These bonuses will not be received by Hightower or his cabinet senior staff.