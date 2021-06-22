Cherokee County School Board approves budget with no tax increase

For the 11th consecutive year, the School Board did not increase the millage rate, and a quarter of a mill was shifted from the operating fund to debt service to further reduce the need for future construction borrowing and associated interest costs.

The $567 Million budget reflects both a State education funding austerity cut of $9.4 Million and the addition of $15.7 Million in CARES II Federal funds allotted to CCSD in response to the pandemic’s impact on schools. The CARES funding will allow for CCSD to hire 125 teachers above and beyond enrollment growth needs to allow for lower class sizes and more individualized support.