X

Cherokee County renews soccer association use of park

Cherokee County has approved a 10-year agreement that lets the Cherokee Soccer Association continue to have its home fields at Badger Creek Park.
Cherokee County has approved a 10-year agreement that lets the Cherokee Soccer Association continue to have its home fields at Badger Creek Park.

Credit: AJC file

Credit: AJC file

Cherokee County | 53 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners has renewed its agreement with the Cherokee Soccer Association for the use of the soccer complex at Badger Creek Park.

According to the 10-year agreement, Badger Creek Park is a 155-acre property that contains the home soccer fields and sand volleyball court of the Soccer Association, a non-profit community organization that provides recreational opportunities to Cherokee County children.

CSA is responsible for maintaining the facilities in good condition; this includes mowing, irrigation, fertilizing, aerating, pesticide and herbicide applications, overseeding and game preparation, the agreement says. The association also must maintain restrooms and remove litter.

Games must be over and the field lighting, turned off, by the park curfew of 11 p.m., and at least 85% of CSA’s players must be residents of the county, the agreement says. Information: https://bit.ly/37FoWac

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.