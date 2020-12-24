Cherokee County renews soccer association use of park

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners has renewed its agreement with the Cherokee Soccer Association for the use of the soccer complex at Badger Creek Park.
According to the 10-year agreement, Badger Creek Park is a 155-acre property that contains the home soccer fields and sand volleyball court of the Soccer Association, a non-profit community organization that provides recreational opportunities to Cherokee County children.
CSA is responsible for maintaining the facilities in good condition; this includes mowing, irrigation, fertilizing, aerating, pesticide and herbicide applications, overseeding and game preparation, the agreement says. The association also must maintain restrooms and remove litter.
Games must be over and the field lighting, turned off, by the park curfew of 11 p.m., and at least 85% of CSA’s players must be residents of the county, the agreement says. Information: https://bit.ly/37FoWac