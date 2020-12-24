Cherokee County renews soccer association use of park

According to the 10-year agreement, Badger Creek Park is a 155-acre property that contains the home soccer fields and sand volleyball court of the Soccer Association, a non-profit community organization that provides recreational opportunities to Cherokee County children.

CSA is responsible for maintaining the facilities in good condition; this includes mowing, irrigation, fertilizing, aerating, pesticide and herbicide applications, overseeding and game preparation, the agreement says. The association also must maintain restrooms and remove litter.