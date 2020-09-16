Cherokee County OKs speed cameras for school zones

The cameras would be activated one hour before classes begin to one hour after they end, and citations would be issued starting at 11 mph over the limit, the ordinance says.

The measure provides for signs warning of speed detection devices ahead; civil warnings only the first 30 days the devices are in use; and fines of $75 for the first violation and $125 for subsequent ones, plus a $25 electronic processing fee. Information: https://bit.ly/35FpNXV