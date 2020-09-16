X

Cherokee County OKs speed cameras for school zones

Cherokee County has adopted an ordinance that allows the use of automated speed detection cameras to enforce school zone speed limits in unincorporated areas of the county. AJC FILE
Cherokee County | 1 hour ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners has approved an ordinance allowing the use of automated video cameras to enforce school zone speed limits in unincorporated areas, and a contract with a speed detection vendor to provide the service to the Sheriff’s Office.

The cameras would be activated one hour before classes begin to one hour after they end, and citations would be issued starting at 11 mph over the limit, the ordinance says.

The measure provides for signs warning of speed detection devices ahead; civil warnings only the first 30 days the devices are in use; and fines of $75 for the first violation and $125 for subsequent ones, plus a $25 electronic processing fee. Information: https://bit.ly/35FpNXV

In related action, commissioners approved a contract with Optotraffic LLC to operate the devices for the county. The vendor will receive a $25 processing fee and 10% of each citation amount for its services.

