Cherokee County offers survey on housing needs

The survey follows the Planning and Zoning Division’s work with Bleakly Advisory Group, which completed a housing study last year that found the county needed more variety in price points and sizes. Single-family homes account for 82% of all housing, and new home prices increased from $265,397 in 2013 to $390,928 in 2019.

“It is critical that we have the right mix of homes to match the needs of our residents and those employed in the county. We need the community’s input to guide our housing initiatives,” said Principal Planner Margaret Stallings.