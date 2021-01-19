X

Cherokee County offers survey on housing needs

Following up a consultant's report that found the county lacking a variety of housing in differing price points and sizes, Cherokee County is asking residents to take a survey on the county's housing needs. (Bill Lackey / Springfield News-Sun / AJC FILE)
Following up a consultant's report that found the county lacking a variety of housing in differing price points and sizes, Cherokee County is asking residents to take a survey on the county's housing needs. (Bill Lackey / Springfield News-Sun / AJC FILE)

Cherokee County | 59 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

Cherokee County has partnered with Woodstock, Holly Springs, Canton and the Atlanta Regional Commission to conduct an online survey of residents, seeking feedback on the county’s housing challenges and potential solutions.

The survey follows the Planning and Zoning Division’s work with Bleakly Advisory Group, which completed a housing study last year that found the county needed more variety in price points and sizes. Single-family homes account for 82% of all housing, and new home prices increased from $265,397 in 2013 to $390,928 in 2019.

“It is critical that we have the right mix of homes to match the needs of our residents and those employed in the county. We need the community’s input to guide our housing initiatives,” said Principal Planner Margaret Stallings.

The survey is open through Feb. 28. To take it: https://publicinput.com/cherokeehousing

Information: www.cherokeega.com/planning

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.