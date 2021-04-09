Cherokee County looks at relocating elections offices

During the last election, the Cherokee County Elections and Voter Registration operated out of two smaller facilities in Canton. The Office is in need for additional work space and storage space.

The Board unanimously approved an agreement with KRH Architects to develop a concept plan and cost estimate for a new 15,000-square-foot facility at a cost of $6,500. The plan and cost estimate would come back to the BOC for board members to later decide how to proceed.