ajc logo
X

Cherokee County looks at relocating elections offices

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners voted recently to look for a new location for its elections and voter registration offices.
The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners voted recently to look for a new location for its elections and voter registration offices.

Cherokee County | 1 hour ago
By Juanita Love for the AJC

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners is evaluating a new location for the Elections Office. According to a press release, County Manager Jerry Cooper told the Board of Commissioners at its April 6 meeting that county staff has evaluated existing properties. Due to cost to purchase and renovate, staff is recommending the county explore the option of building a facility to meet the long-term needs.

During the last election, the Cherokee County Elections and Voter Registration operated out of two smaller facilities in Canton. The Office is in need for additional work space and storage space.

The Board unanimously approved an agreement with KRH Architects to develop a concept plan and cost estimate for a new 15,000-square-foot facility at a cost of $6,500. The plan and cost estimate would come back to the BOC for board members to later decide how to proceed.

Information: cherokeega.com

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top