Cherokee County launches Adopt-A-Mile cleanup program

Tom and Ann Earley with the North Georgia Pickleball Club adopted the first road in the program, Water Tank Road. The Earleys hosted a roadside cleanup on April 22 and were able to collect eight bags of trash weighing approximately 160 pounds.

Residents interested in adopting a mile will need to identify a section of county road they want to adopt and sign an agreement committing to maintain the section for 12 months and host a minimum of four roadside cleanups.