Cherokee County keeps overall millage rate flat

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners has approved dipping into reserves to keep the overall property tax millage rate flat in the coming fiscal year.
At a special called meeting Monday, commissioners set the millage rate at 5.212 mills for maintenance and operations; 3.292 mills for the fire district; and 0.461 mills for the parks bond, for an overall rate of 8.965 mills – less than the 9.605 mills that had been proposed.
Commissioners determined that their goals of additional public safety personnel and pay raises for them “could be substantially achieved with flat tax rates and the use of some of the county’s reserves,” the county said.
The county will draw $4 million from general fund reserves and $2.1 million from fire reserves, the county said. These will make possible an 8% salary increase for public safety and 4% for others. An average home valued at $285,100 with a standard homestead exemption would pay $996.31 in county property taxes.
Commissioners also approved Cherokee County School District millage rates of 18.45 mills for maintenance and operations and 1 mill for bonds.