Cherokee County keeps overall millage rate flat

At a special called meeting Monday, commissioners set the millage rate at 5.212 mills for maintenance and operations; 3.292 mills for the fire district; and 0.461 mills for the parks bond, for an overall rate of 8.965 mills – less than the 9.605 mills that had been proposed.

Commissioners determined that their goals of additional public safety personnel and pay raises for them “could be substantially achieved with flat tax rates and the use of some of the county’s reserves,” the county said.