Cherokee County invites comments on southwest parks plan

Cherokee County residents have a few more days to comment online on concept plans for parks and trails in the southwest part of the county.
“We are studying four parcels as potential parks and possible trail connections in the vicinity of the Highway 92 corridor between Woodstock Road and the Cobb and Bartow County lines,” the county said.
The Cherokee Planning Department and Recreation and Parks Department seek feedback from residents. An interactive map detailing the proposals for the approximately 6,000-acre southwest area closes Sunday, Dec. 13.
“How do you recreate and use county parks and trails today? What would you like to do in your future parks? Where would you like to see future trails? We want to hear from you!” the county said.
Information: https://bit.ly/2JB49LG