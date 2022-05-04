Cherokee County Indian Festival and Mother’s Day Powwow to be May 7-8

The 31st annual Cherokee County Indian Festival and Mother’s Day Powwow will be held May 7 and 8 at Boling Park, 1200 Marietta Highway, Canton.
Rain or shine, hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 7 and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 8.
Available at the gate throughout the event, tickets will be $20 for a weekend pass, $15 for ages 13 and older, $5 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children younger than age 5.
Sponsors are Rolling Thunder Enterprises and INDIO Trail.
The grand entry will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
All native drums are welcome.
Among the activities - for all audiences - will be a Native American dance competition, hoop dancer, Aztec dancers, tipis, living Indian village and displays, Northern Plains encampment, primitive skills, environmental and wildlife displays, Native American artisans, Save the Horses rescue group, train rides and other activities for children and the Mother’s Day Honor Dance.
Food will be served throughout both days, including Native American cuisine such as buffalo burgers, gator tail, roasted corn, Indian frybread and Indian tacos.
Rolling Thunder Enterprises has been producing cultural showcases and entertainment programs for more than two decades to educational institutions, corporations, law enforcement, government leaders, the film industry and more.
Service dogs are allowed but no pets.
Contact 770-735-6275, rollingthunder34@ymail.com or rthundercom.
