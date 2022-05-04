Cherokee County Indian Festival and Mother’s Day Powwow to be May 7-8

All native drums are welcome.

Among the activities - for all audiences - will be a Native American dance competition, hoop dancer, Aztec dancers, tipis, living Indian village and displays, Northern Plains encampment, primitive skills, environmental and wildlife displays, Native American artisans, Save the Horses rescue group, train rides and other activities for children and the Mother’s Day Honor Dance.

Food will be served throughout both days, including Native American cuisine such as buffalo burgers, gator tail, roasted corn, Indian frybread and Indian tacos.

Rolling Thunder Enterprises has been producing cultural showcases and entertainment programs for more than two decades to educational institutions, corporations, law enforcement, government leaders, the film industry and more.

Service dogs are allowed but no pets.

Contact 770-735-6275, rollingthunder34@ymail.com or rthundercom.