ajc logo
X

Cherokee County housing summit illustrated need for more, varied options

Cherokee County conducted a housing summit to examine results from a study that found a need in the county for more varied housing, in terms of prices and size. CONTRIBUTED
Cherokee County conducted a housing summit to examine results from a study that found a need in the county for more varied housing, in terms of prices and size. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: Cherokee County

Credit: Cherokee County

Cherokee County | 43 minutes ago
By Juanita Love for the AJC

Officials from Cherokee County and the cities of Woodstock, Holly Springs, Ball Ground and Canton participated in a virtual housing summit on April 15 to discuss the findings of the county-wide housing study and to strategize for the future., according to a press release.

The housing study found that Cherokee County needs more varied housing options in price points and size. According to the study, average new home prices increased from $265,397 in 2013 to $390,928 in 2019. Additionally, the market is showing demand for more rental property. Based on 2019 data, single-family detached homes represent 82 percent of Cherokee County’s housing stock. The remaining housing stock is divided as follows: 4 percent townhomes and attached units, 2 percent small multi-family buildings, 8 percent large multi-family complexes, and 4 percent mobile homes (which also includes trailers, RVs and boats).

Increasing land prices and construction costs are the cause of increased new home prices.

Officials were presented with several case studies from other local communities by the Georgia Conservancy to create more housing opportunities that included the use of land banks and land trusts, which could be used to transform vacant, abandoned, and tax-foreclosed property into dedicated workforce housing.

View a recording of the virtual housing summit: www.cherokeega.com/planning.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top