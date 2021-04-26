Cherokee County housing summit illustrated need for more, varied options

Officials from Cherokee County and the cities of Woodstock, Holly Springs, Ball Ground and Canton participated in a virtual housing summit on April 15 to discuss the findings of the county-wide housing study and to strategize for the future., according to a press release.
The housing study found that Cherokee County needs more varied housing options in price points and size. According to the study, average new home prices increased from $265,397 in 2013 to $390,928 in 2019. Additionally, the market is showing demand for more rental property. Based on 2019 data, single-family detached homes represent 82 percent of Cherokee County’s housing stock. The remaining housing stock is divided as follows: 4 percent townhomes and attached units, 2 percent small multi-family buildings, 8 percent large multi-family complexes, and 4 percent mobile homes (which also includes trailers, RVs and boats).
Increasing land prices and construction costs are the cause of increased new home prices.
Officials were presented with several case studies from other local communities by the Georgia Conservancy to create more housing opportunities that included the use of land banks and land trusts, which could be used to transform vacant, abandoned, and tax-foreclosed property into dedicated workforce housing.
View a recording of the virtual housing summit: www.cherokeega.com/planning.