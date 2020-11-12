X

Cherokee County high school graduation rate exceeds 90%

The Cherokee County School District reports its high school graduation rate rose to 90.3% with the Class of 2020 from 86.9% last year.

Credit: AJC file

By David Ibata for the AJC

For the first time in recent years, the Cherokee County School District’s graduation rate has topped 90%, with 90.3% of the Class of 2020 earning a diploma within four years of entering high school, district officials announced.

Cherokee’s graduation rate rose from 86.9% last year, the district said, citing a Georgia Department of Education report. All six Cherokee high schools reported higher graduation rates, with the highest being Creekview’s 96.2%.

The district overall reported the second-highest graduation rate of metro Atlanta counties and exceeded the statewide average of 83.8%, officials said. To view graduation rates by schools: https://bit.ly/2UflhbE

“This news is yet another accomplishment our seniors achieved despite the challenges that 2020 put in their path,” Cherokee schools Superintendent Brian V. Hightower said.

Information: https://bit.ly/36pjoP8

