Cherokee County high school graduation rate exceeds 90%

For the first time in recent years, the Cherokee County School District’s graduation rate has topped 90%, with 90.3% of the Class of 2020 earning a diploma within four years of entering high school, district officials announced.
Cherokee’s graduation rate rose from 86.9% last year, the district said, citing a Georgia Department of Education report. All six Cherokee high schools reported higher graduation rates, with the highest being Creekview’s 96.2%.
The district overall reported the second-highest graduation rate of metro Atlanta counties and exceeded the statewide average of 83.8%, officials said. To view graduation rates by schools: https://bit.ly/2UflhbE
“This news is yet another accomplishment our seniors achieved despite the challenges that 2020 put in their path,” Cherokee schools Superintendent Brian V. Hightower said.
Information: https://bit.ly/36pjoP8