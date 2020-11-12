Cherokee County high school graduation rate exceeds 90%

Cherokee’s graduation rate rose from 86.9% last year, the district said, citing a Georgia Department of Education report. All six Cherokee high schools reported higher graduation rates, with the highest being Creekview’s 96.2%.

The district overall reported the second-highest graduation rate of metro Atlanta counties and exceeded the statewide average of 83.8%, officials said. To view graduation rates by schools: https://bit.ly/2UflhbE