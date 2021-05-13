Cherokee County has suspended transportation through Monday

Cherokee Area Transportation System is suspending service through Monday, May 17 in an effort to conserve fuel, according to a press release.
Colonial Pipeline announced Wednesday that it has begun restarting pipeline operations after a cyberattack forced the company to take some of its systems offline last Friday, according to news reports.
The company warned that it will take “several days” for operations to return to normal.
CATS Demand Response will be running for essential trips only. CATS Dispatch will be calling citizens to cancel any demand response trips. Residents who have questions about Canton Fixed Route, Empower Cherokee or Senior Center transportation cancellations should call 770-345-6238.