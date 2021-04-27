Cherokee County gets more space to service fleet vehicles

On April 1, the county took possession of the new building located behind the existing fleet office on Chattin Drive. Prior to the expansion, the county’s team of mechanics were unable to lift the ladder trucks completely to do the necessary work. The new building is 4,760 square feet with 33-foot ceilings, allowing the ladder to be fully extended while the body is lifted. The new space also allows other larger vehicles and equipment to be maintained by Fleet staff.

“The new facility will allow for the techs to efficiently maintain the county vehicles with the additional space,” said Fleet Manager Tony Bryant. “The new building gives Fleet the space and diversity to fix any vehicle the county has.”