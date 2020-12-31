Cherokee County Fire donates engines to S. Georgia department

The units are a pair of American LaFrance fire engines manufactured in 2000. Cherokee fire officials said the units were retired because the department no longer can obtain parts for them; and they are trying to keep their fleet in line with International Organization for Standardization (ISO) requirements.

“We are excited about them, and it’s going to really help us out in the community,” said Josh Parker, assistant fire chief of the Newton Volunteer Fire Department in Baker County. “We have two stations in the county, and this will give us an engine to put in each one of those.”